Williamston Man Charged With Torturing Wife Heading To Trial

May 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Williamston man charged with torture has been bound over for trial nearly two years after his wife’s suspicious death.



41-year-old Christopher Palazzolo was recently bound over on a felony torture charge and domestic violence. New Ingham County Circuit Court dates are pending.



Elise Palazzolo was found deceased in their home on May 7th, 2021. Her death was deemed suspicious, in part due to unusual bruising that was discovered.



A lengthy investigation was conducted by Williamston Police and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.



Police said evidence indicated Palazzolo abused and tortured his wife just before her death. However, an official cause of death could not be determined.



Prosecutors earlier stated that Palazzolo made death threats against his wife and son and that there were also allegations of forced rape and prior strangulation.



Bond was denied for Palazzolo. He remains lodged in the Ingham County Jail, where he has been held since September 26th, 2022.