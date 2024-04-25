Livingston County Man Wins $250K Michigan Lottery Prize

A Livingston County man said the reality of winning a BIG CA$H second chance jackpot from the Michigan Lottery hasn’t fully sunk in.



34-year-old Christopher Cassel of Fowlerville won $250,299 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place April 10th. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot games online at MichiganLottery.com.



Cassel said “I knew I was earning second chance entries by playing certain online games, but I didn’t think much of it. I came across an email from the Michigan Lottery informing me I’d won a $250,299 second chance jackpot, and I immediately thought it was a scam. After calling the Lottery I found out it was real, but I still had a hard time believing it!”



Cassel recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to purchase a home and a new truck.



Cassel said “Winning is very exciting, although I don’t think the reality of it hasn’t fully sunk in yet”.