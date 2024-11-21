Howell Man Charged With Killing Roommate Arraigned

November 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A $1 (m) million bond has been set for a Howell man charged with killing his roommate last week in Handy Township.



35-year-old Christopher Michael Beall was arraigned in 53rd District Court on a single felony count of homicide – open murder.



At approximately 1am on Friday, November 15th troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were dispatched to a residence in the 6000 block of Sargent Road.



Police said a resident of the home contacted 911 to report that he heard what appeared to be an argument between two roommates that lived in the basement of the home. When he went to check on the subjects, he found the victim, a 57-year-old Keith Mikasa of Fowlerville, lying on the floor with injuries.



Police said the suspect, Beall, fled the home. Troopers utilizing a K9 and deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the suspect.



At approximately 2:25am, a resident in the 5700 block of Millett Road called 911 to report a subject pounding on their door. Deputies went to the home and took Buell into custody after determining he was the suspect that fled.



Mikasa was pronounced deceased at the residence.



Michigan State Police has not disclosed the cause of death or what, if any, weapons were used.



Court records show Beall is due back in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference, and an exam on December 3rd.