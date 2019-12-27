15-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Vehicle During Christmas Day Chase

A police chase on Christmas Day that spanned multiple jurisdictions involved an armed 15-year-old who ultimately crashed a stolen vehicle.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were first dispatched to a possible unlawful driving away of an automobile at a residence in Deerfield Township around 11am Wednesday. Then approximately 15 minutes later, a deputy spotted a vehicle in the area of Grand River and Prospect in the City of Howell traveling recklessly and at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle failed to pull over and stop. The deputy pursued the vehicle into Green Oak Township and eventually terminated the pursuit near the intersection of Old US-23 and Grand River. A short time later, the Green Oak Police Department responded to a report of a one car property damage accident on Grand River near Kensington Road involving the vehicle from the pursuit. It was later determined this was also the vehicle that had been stolen out of Deerfield Township. The 15-year-old driver, who was not injured, was still on scene and taken into custody without incident. The juvenile suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of unlawful driving away of an automobile, fleeing and eluding, and carrying a concealed weapon.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Brighton City, Green Oak and Metroparks Police Departments as well as Livingston County EMS and the Brighton Area Fire Authority. (JM)