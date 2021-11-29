Christmas In The 'Ville Returns To Light Up Fowlerville

November 29, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





After taking a year off in 2020, the annual Christmas in the 'Ville will return this weekend to light up Downtown Fowlerville.







Dozens of balloonists will be taking part in the event, set to take place this Saturday, December 4th. While the highlight is the parade at 6pm, there will be events throughout the day including breakfast with St. Nick, a scavenger hunt, kids crafts, storytime in the window for kids, live reindeer, a chili dinner fundraiser for the Fowlerville Fire Department, and the 5k Dashing Through The Snow.



Also, weather permitting; organizers are also hoping to get off two balloon launches Saturday, the first at 8am, with a second at 2pm. as they build toward the 6pm parade down Grand River featuring hot air balloon baskets firing off their burners creating a glow that can be seen for miles. This year’s parade Grand Marshal is Rhonda Callahan of Torch 180.



More information and a complete schedule of events can be found on their Facebook page. That link is below.