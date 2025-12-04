Christmas in the Ville Returns Saturday

December 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Saturday is Fowlerville's popular "Christmas in the Ville" celebration, which starts at 10 am with Breakfast with Santa, then a pet parade, scavenger hunt, hay rides, live entertainment and more.



The full day of events culminates with the parade along Grand River, featuring local hot air balloonists who flare up the night sky ahead of the village's annual tree lighting.



Organizer Steve MacDermaid says don't let this weekend's winter-like temperatures deter you from coming.



"There's hot cocoa all over. I believe they have a fire pit down where they do the hay rides through town. During the parade and right before the parade, we have our warming stations, which are the hot air balloon baskets that are stationary along the parade route, that shoot fire off randomly just to keep the crowd warm."



This year in particular, MacDermaid says downtown parking will be scarce.



"The southeast quadrant parking lot is closed. It is under construction for a new parking lot," he said. "We do have shuttles available, which will start at 4 pm from the Fowlerville High School parking lot. That'll run you downtown and drop you off, then pick you up after the parade and take you back to your car. That's probably the easiest place to park."



The Fowlerville Library lot is unavailable, with events planned at that location.



The parade starts at 6 pm, followed by the tree lighting. A complete list of events and activities is linked below.



Photo courtesy of CHRISTMASINTHEVILLE24.