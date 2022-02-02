Howell Educator Named VFW Teacher Of The Year

February 2, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A Howell music teacher has been named a Michigan Teacher of the Year.



Christine Schoendorff teaches at Howell’s Voyager Elementary School. She was recently named as the 2021-2022 Michigan Veterans of Foreign Wars Elementary Teacher of the Year. The VFW Teacher of the Year honors educators who teach citizenship education topics regularly and promote America’s history and traditions effectively. Prior to being named and honored last weekend at the Michigan VFW Mid-Winter Conference, Schoendorff was also recognized by the VFW at the local post and District levels.



She said, in a release from Howell Public Schools, that she is deeply humbled and honored to be recognized by people she admires so much. Schoendorff called it a highlight of her career, noting the awards ceremony was a “beautiful event with VFW officers from around the county.”



Superintendent Erin MacGregor praised her, saying they are lucky to have her in Howell, and that “her passion for teaching shows in everything she does.” Under her direction, MacGregor pointed out that the Voices of Voyager Choir has not only performed at various community events, but has also performed the Star Spangled Banner at Comerica Park before a Detroit Tigers baseball game.



As a Michigan VFW Teacher of the Year, Schoendorff is now a nominee for the National VFW honor which will be announced in May.