Former Nurse Charged With Assisting In Escape Of Detained Illegal Alien

October 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former nurse from Whitmore Lake has been charged with assisting in the escape of a detained illegal alien at a hospital.



A criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan charging 29-year-old Chloe Renae Freeman with instigating or assisting an escape, a misdemeanor offense.



United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Field Division.



According to the complaint on May 28th, 2026, Freeman - then employed as a registered nurse at Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital - knowingly and willfully assisted a detained illegal alien in escaping from federal custody.



The individual had been arrested earlier that day by U.S. Border Patrol Agents after attempting to flee, during which he tripped and fell on pavement. Following EMS evaluation, agents transported him to the hospital for further medical care.



Agents remained with the detainee until he was moved to the hospital’s X-ray area. Freeman allegedly used her hospital badge to access the restricted X-ray area and then directed the detainee toward the ambulance bay exit, enabling him to flee.



The detainee has not yet been located by U.S. Border Patrol.



If convicted, Freeman faces a maximum statutory penalty of one year of imprisonment.



Photo: ChatGPT