Chiropractic/Massage Clinic Opens On Cleary Campus

March 2, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com







A ceremony later this month will celebrate a partnership between a local medical provider and an educational institution.



Cleary University recently opened a full-service chiropractic and massage clinic on its Genoa Township campus, which officials say will provide both enhanced support to Cleary student athletes and offer chiropractic and massage services from Duncan Chiropractic Group to the Howell community. The facility is located off of Grand Oaks Drive, adjacent to Lake Trust Stadium.



Dr. Matt Bennett, Cleary University Senior Vice President, Institutional Advancement says the chiropractic and massage clinic is part of a larger wellness facility that will include a Titleist Kinesiology Swing School golf training academy on-site. Both facilities will be open to the public for full use.



Dr. Mike Hilton, principal of Duncan Chiropractic Group and a U.S. Olympic-certified chiropractor, says the collaboration is unique, in that while universities provide physical therapy and personal training to their athletes, not often does it include chiropractic and massage care. The center is said to be modeled after the Colorado Olympic Training Center, where Hilton spent two weeks in 2018 training with Team USA.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Thursday, March 26th between 11am and 1pm, with tours of the new facility also available.