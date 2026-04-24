Chipotle Mexican Grill Receives Site Plan Approval in Hartland Twp

April 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township's Planning Commission on Thursday gave unamious approval for an initial site plan to open a Chipotle Mexican Grill.



It would be located between Buffalo Wild Wings and Panda Express in Hartland Towne Square on the north side of M-59, just east of US 23.



"It has a connection to the east, as well as to the west, so the parking lots would be connected," said Troy Langer, the township's planning director.



"This project just requires site plan approval from the Planning Commission. It does not have to go on to the township board."



Plans call for a 2,385-square-foot restaurant and pick-up window, with conditions, according to Langer. The window would only be for pick-up of food orders online or by phone ahead of time.



No construction timeline was given.



More details are included in the Planning Commission's agenda packet attached below, along with a video link of the meeting.