Chip Seal Projects Starting On 6 Mile & 7 Mile

August 13, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two chip seal road projects get underway today that are expected to cause delays for motorists.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission is beginning chip seal projects on 6 Mile Road between Pontiac Trail and Chubb Road and on 7 Mile Road between Angle Road and Napier Road in Salem Township. The roads will not be closed to traffic but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. The Road Commission is encouraging motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The road improvements are expected to be completed on Monday, August 17th. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Chip seal projects are preventative maintenance. When applied at the right time, a chip seal treatment can extend the lifespan of a road and help keep potholes at bay. Motorists will notice “Loose Stones – 35 mph” signs indicating the road was recently chip sealed. Once the roads are back open, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles. The Road Commission will return to the area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings. More information about chip seal work is provided in the web link.