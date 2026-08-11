Chip Seal Operations Delayed In Genesee County

August 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Due to inclement weather Monday, a couple of chip seal operations in Genesee County have been moved out to Wednesday.



The Genesee County Road Commission advises the following locations are included:



-Brewer Rd. between Grand Blanc Rd. and Reid Rd.



-Lahring Rd. between Seymour Rd. and Linden Rd.



The work is weather permitting. The roads will be closed to thru-traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.