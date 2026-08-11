Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Due to inclement weather Monday, a couple of chip seal operations in Genesee County have been moved out to Wednesday.

The Genesee County Road Commission advises the following locations are included:

-Brewer Rd. between Grand Blanc Rd. and Reid Rd.

-Lahring Rd. between Seymour Rd. and Linden Rd.

The work is weather permitting. The roads will be closed to thru-traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.