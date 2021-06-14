More Road Work Starts Today In Northfield Township

June 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More road work is expected to begin today in Northfield Township and some surrounding areas.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission is starting up more preventative maintenance chip seal projects. Work will be taking place on Whitmore Lake Rd between North Territorial Road and 6 Mile in Northfield Township; on 8 Mile Rd between Pontiac Trail and Currie Road in Salem Township; and then on Dixboro Road between M-14 and North Territorial Road in Northfield, Salem, Ann Arbor and Superior Townships.



The Road Commission advises that the work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the work is completed, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35mph while the stone settles. Crews will then return to the area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.