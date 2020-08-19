Chip Seal Work Scheduled On East Shore Drive Today

August 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists could encounter some traffic delays due to a preventative maintenance project that is supposed to start and end today in Northfield Township.



A chip seal project is scheduled on East Shore Drive between Main Street and the county line in Northfield Township. The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that East Shore Drive will not be closed to traffic but delays are likely due to lane restrictions that will be in effect. Motorists, emergency services and others are being encouraged to use an alternate route. The road improvements are expected to be completed by the end of the day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the road is back open, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles. The Road Commission will return to the area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.