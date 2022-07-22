Chip Seal Projects Monday In Fenton & Argentine Townships

July 22, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Chip seal operations are continuing in Fenton and Argentine Townships – which will result in delays and some temporary detours.



The Genesee County Road Commission will resume work Monday on Linden Road from Ray Road to the Linden City limits; as well as on Lahring Road from Linden Road to Hogan Road and on Lahring Road from Hogan Road to Seymour Road.



Seal coat treatment can extend the lifespan of a road and help keep potholes at bay.



Crews will be working from 7am to 7pm Monday.



The Road Commission advises that traffic may be temporarily detoured on some roadways.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.