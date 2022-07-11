Chip Seal Projects In Dexter Area Start Today

July 11, 2022

Jessica Mathews





Chip seal projects start today in the Dexter Township area.



A preventative maintenance chip seal project is scheduled on Dexter Townhall Road between Island Lake Road and the county line in Dexter Township; as well as on Island Lake Road between Lima Center Road and Dexter-Pinckney Road in Dexter and Webster Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that it will also continue a chip seal project on N. Territorial Road, just east of Mast Road.



The roads will not be closed, but delays are likely.



The Road Commission is encouraging motorists, emergency services and others to seek an alternate route.



The work is expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.