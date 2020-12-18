Chin To Stand Trial For Tainted Steroid Deaths

December 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A man charged with the deaths of 11 Livingston County residents has been ordered, like his alleged co-conspirator, to stand trial.



Glenn Chin, a former supervising pharmacist for the New England Compounding Center, is going to trial for his connection to tainted steroids produced at the pharmacy that led to over 100 deaths nationally, 11 of them in Livingston County. Livingston County Circuit Court Judge made the ruling Thursday.



Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend recounted that when a co-worker of Chin’s confronted him about the dangers of their practices, Chin told him “That’s why we have lawyers.” Chin’s attorney, James Buttrey, argued that there wasn’t any evidence that his client has caused the deaths, and that other NECC employees had placed the steroids in vials prior to them being shipped to health providers. Judge Hatty ruled that it would up to a jury to decide.



Buttrey asked for a delay in the formal issuing of the ruling so that he could file an appeal. Judge Hatty granted him until the first business day of the New Year.



Hatty, last week, confirmed that Chin’s alleged co-conspirator Barry Cadden will also go to trial on the same second-degree charges. Two dup have already been found guilty of racketeering, conspiracy, and violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.



Chin witnessed the day’s proceedings from Livingston County Jail where he and Cadden remain lodged.