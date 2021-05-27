Chimney Fire Displaces Cohoctah Family

May 27, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



The Howell Area Fire Department responded to a house fire in Oak Grove in Cohoctah Township Wednesday afternoon that displaced a couple and two family pets.



Deputy Chief Jamil Czubenko tells WHMI that the fire broke out around 3:15pm at a two-story home on Faussett Road, east of Sanford Road. The attic of the home had smoke coming out of it upon arrival. No one was home at the time of the fire and passersby were able to get the family pets out with help from neighbors safely. There were no injuries to report. There was extensive damage to the home and they will not be able to live there until repairs can be made.



The Hartland Deerfield Area Fire Authority, Livingston County EMS and DART also responded to assist. Czubenko says the cause remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.



Photos courtesy of Livingston County Fire Buffs Facebook page.