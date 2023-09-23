Chilson Road Work Starts Monday In Genoa Township

September 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A construction project with significant traffic impact starts Monday in Genoa Township.



A road rehabilitation project is planned on Chilson Road, between the Genoa Township line and Brighton Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact. It says two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control and motorists should expect long delays.



The Road Commission says alternate routes are “highly advised”.



The project is expected to be completed Sunday, October 1st.