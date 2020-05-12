Chilson Road To Close Next Tuesday

May 12, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Genoa Township roadway will be closed for construction next week.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that Chilson Road will be closed on Tuesday, May 19th between Brighton Road and Coon Lake Road. Starting at 7am, crews will be replacing a drain crossing. That will entail excavating trenches full width, placing culverts, backfilling and then paving. The work is expected to be wrapped up by 5pm that day. However, the project is weather dependent.



The road will be completely closed to through traffic, although local traffic will have access. Signs advising of the closure are already in place.