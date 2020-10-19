Chilson Road To Be Closed On Wednesday

October 19, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Genoa Township roadway will be closed later this week for construction.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that Chilson Road will be closed on Wednesday, October 21st between Latson Road and Crooked Lake Road. Starting at 8am, crews will be replacing a drain crossing. That will entail excavating trenches full width, placing culverts, backfilling and then paving. The work is expected to be wrapped up by 5pm that day. However, the project is weather dependent.



The road will be completely closed to through traffic, although local traffic will have access. Signs advising of the closure are already in place.