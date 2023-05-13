Culvert Replacement Project On Chilson Road

May 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction will close a portion of Chilson Road in Genoa Township this coming week.



Two culverts are being replaced under Chilson Road between Brighton Road and Bishop Lake Road.



The work is scheduled to begin on Monday at 8:30am, with estimated completion on Tuesday around 3pm.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Chilson Road will be closed to thru-traffic both days between 5166 and 5290 Chilson Road.



Delays are likely and alternate routes are advised.