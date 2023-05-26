Culvert To Be Replaced On Chilson Road
May 26, 2023
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A portion of Chilson Road will be closed as part of a project next week in Genoa Township.
The project limits are on Chilson Road, between Beck Road and Crooked Lake Road.
A culvert underneath the road will be replaced. Work is scheduled to begin around 8:30am Tuesday and be completed by 3pm next Wednesday.
Chilson Road will be closed between 2545 and 2627 Chilson Road to thru-traffic.
The Livingston County Road Commission advises there will be high traffic impact. All work is weather dependent.