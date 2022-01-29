Chilson Road Construction Scheduled This Summer

January 29, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists can expect to encounter summer construction on a portion of Chilson Road in the Howell area.



The project encompasses a stretch of Chilson Road from 1000 feet south of Latson Road, north of Crooked Lake Road.



The board of the Livingston County Road Commission met recently and approved a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation, which is expected to go out to bid in February. The Road Commission approved plans and specifications for the work back in November.



Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk told WHMI the Chilson Road project will be completed this summer and is primarily just a repaving project. The project is estimated at $1.17 (m) million, with the Road Commission contributing $234,400.