Closures Planned On Chilson Road This Week

April 25, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some construction advisories have been issued for drain projects in Genoa Township this week.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that road work is scheduled on Chilson Road on two different days in two different locations.



First up tomorrow, Chilson Road between Coon Lake Road and Latson Road will be closed to thru-traffic from 9am to 3pm.



Then on Wednesday, Chilson Road will be closed between Latson Road and Crooked lake Road, again from roughly 9am to 3pm.



Signs advising of the closures are in place. Both are needed to replace drains underneath the roadway.