Closures On Chilson Road This Week For Culvert Work

April 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Daily closures are planned on a section of Chilson Road in Genoa Township this week that will impact traffic.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises Chilson Road between Beck Road and Grand River will be closed from approximately 9am to 3pm each day, starting today. The project is expected to be completed by Thursday.



The closures are needed to replace culverts under Chilson Road in two locations.



On Tuesday, Chilson Road will be closed between the driveway at 577 Chilson Road and the driveway at 599 Chilson Road (Liberty Baptist Church).



On Wednesday, Chilson Road will be closed between the driveway at 475 Chilson Road and Columbine Court.



The Road Commission says Thursday is dependent on work progress and weather.