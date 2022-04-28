Chilson Road Closure Moved To Friday

By Jessica Mathews





A road closure in Genoa Township has been pushed out to Friday.



Chilson Road will be closed between Latson Road and Crooked Lake Road from roughly 9am to 3pm. The closure is needed so crews can replace a drain underneath the roadway.



Work was scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that it had to be postponed due to equipment issues.



Signs advising of the closure remain in place.