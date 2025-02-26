Chilson Road Bridge Over I-96 To Close For Rebuilding

February 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy bridge closure starts up next week in Genoa Township – meaning more detours for motorists.



MDOT advises that the Chilson Road bridge will be closed at I-96 in each direction for rebuilding starting around 7am Monday and lasting through Friday, August 1st.



Northbound/southbound Chilson Road will be closed at I-96.



Traffic will be detoured via Latson Road and Grand River.



Photos: Google Street View