Road Rehabilitation Project Starts Monday On Chilson Road

July 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road project is starting up next week on a busy section of Chilson Road in Genoa Township.



Livingston County Road Commission Construction Engineer Garrett Olson told WHMI they’ll be rehabilitating Chilson Road from Beck Road to Grand River beginning Monday. Over the last couple of years, he said they’ve been rehabilitating sections of Chilson Road all the way down into Hamburg Township and M-36 so this is kind of their last link on the north side.



Olson said they’ll be taking off 2 ½ inches of inches asphalt and putting 4 inches back, with some shoulder widening. He said they’ll be paving 3-feet wide shoulders, which really improves safety and helps with vehicles running off the road.



Chilson Road will be open but traffic will be restricted under flag control - meaning the road will be down to one lane with flaggers directing traffic.



Olson said there will be some anticipated delays as Chilson is a pretty heavily traveled road and they advise that people seek alternate routes if at all possible during construction.



The projected completion date is Thursday August 8th, weather permitting.