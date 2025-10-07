Chilson Hills Church, LCSO Scaring Up Trunk or Treats in Howell

October 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Two different trunk or treat events in Livingston County are giving you the chance to dress up the kids, get some goodies then pretend you don’t know where those Butterfingers went.



Chilson Hills Church will kick off their trunk or treat at 6:30 on Oct. 11. There will be complimentary hotdogs, chips, ice cream and cider provided. Attendees can also check out the bonfire.



Those interested in hosting a trunk must arrive by 5 p.m. to set up. We have the link to contact the organizer, Nick Miller, below.



Chilson Hills Church is located at 4440 Brighton Road, in Howell. Trunk or treat wraps up at 8 p.m.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual Public Safety trunk or treat Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 150 S. Highlander Way, in Howell.



Expect candy, public safety vehicles and friendly law enforcement officers who will definitely look the other way when you grab a KitKat out of the bucket while your kid isn’t looking.



Sheriff Mike Murphy said some of the officers go all out when decorating and getting ready for the event.