Local Church Hosting Cabaret Night Fundraiser

April 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local church is hosting a night of cabaret-style entertainment this weekend to help raise funds to provide temporary shelter for unhoused people in Livingston County.



Chilson Hills Church in Howell is hosting the fundraiser this Sunday. The Cabaret night is titled “Hope Springs!”



There will be live performances by professional and Broadway artists featuring all genres, including non-religious music. There will also be a silent auction and a mystery door prize.



The event is at 6:30pm, with doors at 6pm. The Church is located at 4440 Brighton Road.



Tickets are $20 suggested donation/adult, with children free.



An event flyer is attached.