Chili Cook-Off To Benefit Fowlerville 4th Of July Festivities

March 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser later today will help support the 4th of July fireworks show in Fowlerville.



The Fowlerville 4th of July Committee’s 18th annual Chili Cook-Off will feature lots of chili and soup to taste test.



Funds raised from the event help support the Fowlerville 4th of July fireworks and other activities held during the local Independence Day celebration. Chili chefs will again get the opportunity to compete with soups of their choice for ribbons and bragging rights. Categories include: Judges Choice Spicy, Judges’ Choice, Most Unique, and People’s Choice.



The Chili Cook-Off takes place from 4 to 7pm at the Fowlerville VFW Post, located at 215 Veterans Drive.



