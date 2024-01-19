Children's Concert Series

January 19, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Great Start Livingston is teaming up with the Livingston County Early Literacy Collaboration to present a free children's concert series for Livingston County children ages 0-5 and their families!



Each child in attendance will receive a free book, while supplies last.



The concert dates include:



Friday, January 19, 2024: Award-Winning Musician Jim Gill | 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2024: Family Fun event with Beverly Meyer, The Music Lady | 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2024: Mr. Evan of Music at the Blissful | 10:30 a.m.

All events are located in the Main Auditorium at 2|42 Community Church

7526 Grand River Ave. in Brighton.



Register here for reminders: https://bit.ly/booksandbeats24