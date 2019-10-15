Children's Leadership Adventure Aims To Build Teamwork Skills

October 15, 2019

Kids can learn about building teamwork and leadership skills at an event next week that incorporates challenges into an adventurous race.



The Children’s Leadership Adventure event will be held Saturday, October 19th at the Hamburg Fitness Center. The activity was created by Scott Taylor, who also organized the Children’s Entrepreneurship Fair held in Brighton each spring. Taylor says the entrepreneurship fair has had a huge turnout and great response, and many participating families inquired about a similar event for the fall. As his own philanthropy project, Taylor wanted to offer a unique, hands-on experience in the form of a leadership-themed adventure race. Teams will receive a map to plan their route through the challenges, and then race to complete as many challenges as they can in the allotted time frame, with team members taking turns each challenge as the group’s leader.



Taylor tells WHMI working with peers of a different age group is important as it is often the reality in real-life collaborations. He adds the team's goal is not to finish the race in the quickest time, but finish as many challenges as they can.



The Leadership Adventure race will take place from 10am to noon and event organizers ask that interested participants register beforehand so the mixed-age teams can be planned accordingly. The activity is free and open to kids that are in kindergarten through sixth grade. More information about the event and registration can be found at the link below. (DK)







Photos courtesy of adventurekids.co.