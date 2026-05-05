2-Year-Old On Scooter Struck By Vehicle Monday Afternoon

May 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A 2-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in a subdivision in Genoa Township on Monday afternoon.



At around 3:40pm, Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a vehicle vs pedestrian injury crash on Horseshoe Court near Fairview Court.



Preliminary investigation indicates that an 84-year-old female Genoa Township resident driving a 2019 Chevy Equinox was turning east onto Fairview Court from Horseshoe Court when it struck a 2-year-old Genoa Township resident who was riding a scooter west on Fairview Court with their mother following.



The 2-year-old was transported to Mott Children's Hospital by Livingston County EMS and was last listed in critical but stable condition. The driver of the Equinox did not have any injuries.



Alcohol use does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.



The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.