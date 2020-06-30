Child Porn Case Adjourned For Pinckney Man

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The case against a Livingston County man charged with online distribution of child pornography has been adjourned until later this summer, while new charges work their way through a lower court.



41-year-old Paul Aaron Kenczyk of Pinckney was charged last October with aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime. The charges followed an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which led to a residence in Pinckney where Kenczyk was living.



A search warrant executed at his home yielded multiple internet capable devices and other evidence. An investigator later testified that Kenczyk admitted to downloading child pornography. While that was set for a pre-trial hearing on Monday in Livingston County Circuit Court, new charges were filed in April against Kenczyk; second degree criminal sexual conduct alleging sexual contact with a person between the age of 13 & 16 that occurred in 2010.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt said that news of the raid on Kenczyk’s residence and subsequent charges prompted the victim in the earlier case to come forward. Because a Probable Cause Conference is set for August 17th in 53rd District Court on the 2010 incident, Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty granted a defense motion and adjourned his pretrial on the 2019 charges to August 21st.



If convicted on all of the charges, Kenczyk faces anywhere from 15 to 75 years in prison.