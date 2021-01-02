Child Killed In US-23 Crash

January 2, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com



A child from North Carolina was killed in a crash Friday night in Livingston County.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at approximately 11pm to northbound US-23, south of M-59, on the report of a single vehicle crash with possible injuries.



A preliminary investigation indicated that a 36-year-old male resident of Fayetteville, North Carolina was operating a 2006 Ford Expedition northbound when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and strike several trees. The driver's 33-year-old wife, 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.



The sheriff’s office reports that during the crash, the driver's 4-year-old daughter was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at the scene. The other occupants of the vehicle were extricated by personnel from the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority and transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment of injuries.



Sheriff’s officials say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police Brighton Post and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.