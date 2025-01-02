Child Custody Dispute Turns Deadly in Northfield Township

January 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two people are dead, a third shot in what's being described as a child custody dispute in Northfield Township.



It happened around 8:30p Wednesday at a home off Nollar Bend Road near US 23 and North Territorial.



Northfield Township Police issued the following statement on social media:



"Officers learned that two children had been abducted from the residence during the incident. Northfield Township Police Officers with the assistance of the Ann Arbor Police Department, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police worked tirelessly through the night and apprehended the three suspects responsible for this incident. The suspects are currently being held pending review of the investigation by the Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.



"The two children abducted were recovered and are being evaluated at the hospital. The surviving shooting victim was transported to the hospital where he/she underwent emergency treatment and is in critical condition.



"This is still an active investigation, and information will be released as appropriate to maintain the integrity of the investigation. The victims will be identified once family members have been notified."



WHMI News will have more details as they come in.