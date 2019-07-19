Brighton Man Arraigned On Felony Child Abuse Charges

Felony child abuse charges have been filed against a Brighton man, who was arraigned Thursday afternoon.



21-year-old Luke Tobia Sementelli of Brighton is facing one count of 2nd degree child abuse and two counts of 3rd degree child abuse following an investigation by the Brighton City Police Department. The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office says the charges arise from allegations that Sementelli physically assaulted a child in his care resulting in serious physical harm and also bit the child resulting in injury. The investigation remains ongoing. Brighton Police were contacted Tuesday by Child Protective Services and advised of a possible child abuse case involving a one-year-old boy. The incident allegedly occurred Monday at an apartment in Brighton. Police said the child was pushed down on the floor three times, causing him to strike his head, and then shaken feverishly by his mother’s live-in boyfriend. The child was on a ventilator with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome and transferred to Detroit Children’s Hospital earlier this week. The child was suffering from seizures and last listed in critical condition.



The mother, who is pregnant with Sementelli’s child, has not been charged. Sementelli remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. He faces a July 30th probable cause conference. (JM)