Chief: Small Fire Quickly Extinguished at Fowlerville's Bloated Goat Saloon

April 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville's Bloated Goat Saloon has been closed for kitchen upgrades over the past week, now Fire Chief Bob Feig tells WHMI News the popular burger joint may be closed a little longer.



"Around 10:30 pm Wednesday, an adjacent store to the Bloated Goat, Save-On Family Foods, they were in there doing some work and noticed smoke coming through the basement wall, and they called 911," he said.



"We arrived on scene and gained entry into the Bloated Goat, and found a small fire in a mechanical/utility-type room."



Chief Feig said the fire, which was quickly extinguished, had nothing to do with the Bloated Goat's kitchen upgrades involving cooking equipment and a fire suppression hood system.



No injuries were reported, but the Bloated Goat, Save-On Family Foods and an adjacent apartment building all suffered some smoke damage.



A cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Fowlerville Police, Howell Fire, Livingston County EMS and the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority all assisted at the scene.