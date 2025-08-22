Chick-fil-A Now Eyeing Former Big Boy in Hartland

August 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new proposal for Chick-fil-A and Sheetz are on next Thursday's agenda of Hartland Township's Planning Commission.



Months after residents voiced concerns about increased traffic when Chick-fil-A proposed moving into the the former Burger King off M-59/Highland east of US 23, the restaurant chain now wants to move to the northside of M-59 where a former Big Boy restaurant has sat vacant.



The Big Boy location closed in 2023 after 41 years in business.



Thursday's agenda, released this week, also reveals Sheetz is looking to expand its footprint into Livingston County nearly seven months after it received approval off M-59 in Highland Township.



It includes a proposal for a Sheetz Fuel Station/Convenience Store at the former Walgreen's location at the northeast corner of M-59 and Old US 23.



Walgreen's closed in 2022.



Hartland's Planning Commission meets at 7 pm on August 28. View the agenda linked below.