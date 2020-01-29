CHI Aviation Expanding In Howell Township

A global provider of heavy-lift helicopter services is expending in Howell Township.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today that Construction Helicopters, Inc. dba CHI Aviation, is expanding. The project is expected to generate a total private investment of $4.55 (m) million and create 60 new jobs over a three-year period with wages near $45 per hour. Michigan was chosen over an alternative site in Nevada. Ann Arbor Spark, which contracts with the Economic Development Council of Livingston County, helped facilitate the project. Chi Aviation is a veteran-owned small business with 49 employees that is headquartered out of the Livingston County Airport. It operates a fleet of specialized helicopters as well as former military “Chinook” helicopters to lift to move heavy objects and military passengers. The company is said to be experiencing additional growth as a result of recently acquired defense contracts and increasing its aircraft fleet. The expansion involves the purchase of an existing 27,000-square-foot building in Howell Township. As a result, the company has been awarded a $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.



MEDC CEO Jeff Mason says “CHI Aviation’s continued expansion in Michigan means well-paying jobs for Michigan residents in the state's aerospace sector. We’re pleased to work with Ann Arbor SPARK and other local partners to support the investment by this longstanding Michigan company to continue to positively impact the area’s economy”. (JM)