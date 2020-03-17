Cherie Mollison Announces Candidacy For Iosco Township Board

March 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A lifelong county resident who’s dedicated herself to helping senior citizens is running for Trustee in Iosco Township. Democrat Cherie Mollison has more than 35 years of experience in state and local agencies working with the elderly and their families.



According to a release from the Committee to Elect her, she worked for the Michigan Office of Services to the Aging from 1986 to 1989 where Mollison was the director of planning and program development. While there she built programs dealing with senior transportation, housing, legal assistance for seniors, and the Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program. Following her time there, she spent 5 years as a contractor with The Senior Alliance Area Agency on Agency, serving all of Wayne County, outside of Detroit.



Mollison, with her husband who runs a small business in Fowlerville, has lived in Iosco Township for 30 years. They have a foster child who is a veteran of the Iraq War, and have hosted 4 Rotary exchange students who attended Fowlerville Community Schools. Mollison has ancestors who began farming in the township back in 1836, and says her deep roots in the township have given her a real concern for the well-being of neighbors and friends. She said she misses public service, and believes her background and experience can be use on the Board of Trustees.



