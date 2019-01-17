Analytical Chemist To Discuss PFAS At Community Education Event

January 17, 2019

An event next week will feature an analytical chemist who will educate community members about a chemical contamination that has spread through local waterways.



The League of Women Voters of the Brighton/Howell Area is sponsoring the PFAS informational session, which will be held Wednesday, January 23rd, at the Howell Carnegie Library. Per- and polyfluroalkyl substances, known as PFAS and PFOS, are man-made chemicals that are resistant to heat, oil and water.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in August issued an expanded “Do Not Eat” fish advisory for all fish in the Huron River in Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw Counties. The advisory came after fish from Kent Lake were discovered to have high levels of PFOS.



Community education efforts are continuing, as health officials work to inform residents of what they need to know about the contamination and what’s being done to mitigate it. Next week’s event will feature Stephen Brown, a PhD trained analytical chemist with 45 years of experience. Dr. Brown will provide an overview of PFAS and answer guests’ questions. The seminar will take place from 6:30 to 8pm in the Meabon Room, which is on the bottom level of the library located in downtown Howell. The event is free and open to the public. (DK)