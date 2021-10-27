Chem-Trend Named As LACASA's 2021 Changemaker

October 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





LACASA Center has named its 2021 Livingston County Changemaker Award winner.



LACASA recognized Chem-Trend, L.P. with the 2021 Livingston County Changemaker Award during their 40th-anniversary celebration earlier this month. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Howell, Chem-Trend has offices on four continents and is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other process specialties.



Locally, Chem-Trend is the primary sponsor of two critical programs at LACASA. The Leadership, Education and Awareness for the Development of Healthy Relationships, or LEAD, program and the Mentors in Violence Prevention program teach high school students about the importance of identifying unhealthy relationships, fostering healthy ones, and preventing interpersonal violence.



LACASA CEO and President Bobette Schrandt said, in a release, that Livingston County is fortunate to have the philanthropic support of Chem-Trend, which invests in the community and makes many positive contributions to many local nonprofit organizations. Schrandt said that both their leadership team and employees have made it a priority to support LACASA’s mission and spearhead innovative programs that help prevent interpersonal violence.



Chem-Trend’s Human Resources Senior Director Ursula Misangyi said it is a great honor to accept the award, and that it has been a privilege to support LACASA over the years…”





Photo: Ursula Misangyi of Chem-Trend and Bobette Schrandt of LACASA