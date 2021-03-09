Chelsea Student Killed While Running Along I-94

March 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





A Chelsea High School senior was killed over the weekend while running along I-94.



18-year-old Shaun Happy of Chelsea was struck and killed by a Jeep on I-94 at around 7:15pm Saturday near Sargent Road in Leoni Township. Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester told MLive.com the driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old Rochester Hills man, was not injured. He said it’s not clear why Happy was on the freeway but that the crash remains under investigation by the department’s reconstruction team and police are awaiting the results of the toxicology report.



Meanwhile, the Chelsea School District sent out a message to parents and stakeholders. A moment of silence was held on Monday for Happy, who was a senior at Chelsea High School. A crisis team and counseling is available for students.