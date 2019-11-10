Chelsea Student Spends Day As "Junior Senator" With Theis

November 10, 2019

A local middle student had the chance to act as a senator for a day after winning a reading contest held by State Senator Lana Theis.



Theis on Tuesday welcomed to the Capitol one of her 2019 “Be a Senator for a Day” summer reading contest winners, Joshua Gregory. Gregory, who was joined by his mother, Michelle, was in Lansing for most of the day and was able to attend Senate session and a committee hearing with Theis.



Theis says the reading contest was a great way to help keep students engaged in learning during their summer break. She congratulated Joshua on his well-deserved victory and applauded his dedication to reading and learning, as well as his competitive spirit.



Contest participants logged their reading accomplishments on special bookmarks from Theis’ office. Gregory, who is a sixth-grade student at Beach Middle School in Chelsea, won the contest by reading five books, which included “The Keepers” by Ted Sanders, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” by Ransom Riggs, “Dragon Watch” by Brandon Mull, and a selection from Rick Riordan.