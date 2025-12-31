Woman Allegedly Caught Stealing Christmas Decorations In Chelsea

December 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Grinch was reportedly busy in the Chelsea area this holiday season.



An out-of-state woman is facing charges after allegedly getting caught stealing Christmas decorations.



MLive.com reports that Chelsea Police responded around noon on Christmas Eve to the 1600 block of South Main Street regarding a theft that happened a couple of days earlier.



A woman had reported that her Christmas decorations were stolen by another woman. That woman was said to have been caught on surveillance video at around 8pm on December 22nd and was seen stealing various decorations and walking away.



Police were able to identify a suspect – a 66-year-old woman from St. Joseph, Illinois.



The decorations were recovered and returned to the owner.



A report has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges.