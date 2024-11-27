Chelsea Home Destroyed By Fire; Man Injured

November 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Chelsea home was destroyed by fire Tuesday night and a man was hospitalized with significant burns.



The Chelsea Area Fire Department responded around 9:30pm to a home in the 5900 block of Sibley Road.



MLive.com reports crews arrived to find one side of the home almost completely on fire. It was occupied by a couple and their 5-year-old.



It’s believed that an indoor fire pit malfunctioned, causing it to catch on fire. The man tried to extinguish it but caught on fire.



The family fled and the man was hospitalized for 1st and 2nd-degree burns.



The home is considered a total loss. A cat was unaccounted for.



Crews from Dexter, Scio Township and Ann Arbor assisted on scene.