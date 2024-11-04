City Of Chelsea Receives SEMCOG Grant For Sidewalk Improvements

November 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Chelsea has received a grant for sidewalk improvements.



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, awarded $130,571 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for sidewalk enhancements in the City. Officials representing SEMCOG, Chelsea, as well as State and federal government partners gathered last week to celebrate the award and the expanded walking access it will bring to Chelsea and its Belser Estates neighborhood.



Funding for the project will enable the City to construct a sidewalk modernization project that will install 13 ADA-compliant crosswalks within the Belser Estates neighborhood of Chelsea at the intersections of:



-Provincial Dr. and St James Pl.

-Provincial Dr. and Armstrong Dr.

-Provincial Dr. and Kimlee Ct.

-Provincial Dr. and Sunset Dr.

-Darwin Dr. and St James Pl.

-Darwin Dr. and Armstrong Dr.

-Darwin Dr. and Provincial Dr.



Once complete, residents will have access to other parts of the city including Beach Middle School and the Border to Border Trail.



SEMCOG says the project also supports several regional priorities:



-Provides connections to identified Regional Corridors

-Enhances walking and biking in an identified Equity Emphasis Area

-Enhances walking and biking in regional Demand Areas, especially in areas identified as gaps in access to walking or biking infrastructure

-Improves safety and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists to access public spaces, downtowns, core services, and quality-of-life amenities





TAP projects are transportation-related improvements to roadways, local streets, and corridors. Most often, they address mobility options through new or enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. This includes things such as pathways, bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings. The projects improve the existing transportation system, while providing safe new options to help people connect to transit, regional trails, and core service destinations. TAP can also fund green infrastructure projects that mitigate environmental concerns from the road network.



SEMCOG Director of Planning Kevin Vettraino said TAP is one of the most popular and impactful programs that they have, connecting neighborhoods and communities through walking, biking, and transit. He said “This award to the City of Chelsea enables students to get to school more safely while also providing better access to core services for all".



Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn said “The State and federal government have worked hard to funnel infrastructure dollars to communities. There are so many areas where it is challenging to keep up with aging infrastructure on any given day. Being inclusive and serving the needs of the most vulnerable is a critical service that local governments must continue to strive to do better.



Republican State Representative Kathy Schmaltz from Jackson said “I am thrilled to see these important sidewalk improvements coming to Chelsea. Accessible infrastructure is critical in making sure everyone, from young children to our seniors and individuals with disabilities, can navigate our community safely. I’m grateful to SEMCOG for recognizing Chelsea’s needs and supporting this project to enhance our walkable neighborhoods.”



Pictured right to left: Dr. Sheryl Theriot, Director of External Affairs, SEMCOG; Kevin Vettraino, Director of Planning, SEMCOG; Representative Kathy Schmaltz, Michigan State House of Representatives; Georgia Frost, Office of U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell; Jason Freeman, Wastewater Superintendent, City of Chelsea; Marty Colburn, City Manager, City of Chelsea



Pictured Bottom: Jason Freeman, who wrote the grant for the City of Chelsea, discusses the project while pointing to its location on a map.